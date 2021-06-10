After Radhe Disaster, Salman Khan Picks Tollywood Movie Remake to Revive Career

Salman Khan, the Bollywood bhai, is known for remaking South Indian films. From Tere Naam to Kick, a majority of his superhit movies are remakes of Telugu or Tamil films. The Sultan actor is now preparing to remake yet another South Indian film.

Following some buzz in Bollywood, Salman Khan is said to have purchased the remake rights of Ravi Teja's upcoming Telugu film, Khiladi. Buzz has it that Salman Khan was enamoured with the film's teaser and immediately contacted the producers and bought the rights to the film.

Khiladi is an upcoming action crime thriller written and directed by Ramesh Varma and jointly produced by Satyanarayana Koneru and Varma under the banner of A Studios LLP. The film stars Ravi Teja in a dual role alongside Arjun Sarja, Unni Mukundan, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Dimple Hayathi. Initially scheduled to be released on 28 May 2021, the film's theatrical release has been indefinitely postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

It is known that Salman's latest Eid release Radhe turned out to be a dud despite the fact that it was released on the OTT platform Zee5. The movie got a lot of bad reviews not to mention the funny memes that flooded the internet. The buzz in B town suggests that Salman has realised it's always safe to bank on hit remakes to ensure success and thus has chosen Ravi Teja's film.