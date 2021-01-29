After Jayalalithaa, Kangana Ranaut To Essay Indira Gandhi In Political Drama

After playing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the upcoming Tamil flick Thalaivi opposite Arvind Swamy who plays MGR, Bollywood bold actress Kangana Ranaut is all set to play the role of India's first woman Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. The movie is touted to be a political drama. The movie will have several well known actors in the star cast. However, Kangana has stated that the movie is not a biopic on the former late PM.

In a statement released by the actor's office, the Bollywood actress said, "Yes,we are working on the project and the script is in final stages.It is not the biopic of Indira Gandhi,it is a grand period film, to be precise a political drama that willhelp my generation to understand (the) socio-political landscape of current India."

"Many prominent actors willbe part of this film and of course Iamlooking forward to playing the most iconic leader that we have had in the history of Indian politics," she added.

Even though she said that the film is based on a book, she did not name the title. It is learnt that the film which will revolve around Emergency and Operation Blue Star will be produced by the actress herself.

Kangana is collaborating with filmmaker Sai Kabir, of Revolver Rani fame for this movie. He will not only helm the project but also pen the story and screenplay.

The period flick will be made on a massive budget and have well known actors are said to be reprising the roles of Sanjay Gandhi, Rajeev Gandhi, Morarji Desai,and Lal Bahadur Shashtri among other well known figures.

The director is said to have visited Bhopal where the actress is currently shooting for "Dhaakad" and given her a few reads.