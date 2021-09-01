After G.O.A.T Diljit Dosanjh Album Moon Child Era Makes Waves

Songs released from Diljit Dosanjh's album Moon Child Era creates a huge buzz

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Moon Child Era challenge' is a total hit on social media

After the superhit album G.O.A.T, fan's reaction to Moon Child Era so far is massive

Diljit Dosanjh is gearing up for the release of his next big album, Moon Child Era. The first song from the album, titled 'Lover' has done absolute wonders and continues to grab everyone's attention. Other songs from ‘Moon Child Era’ are - ‘Black & White’, ‘Luna’, ‘Vibe’, ‘Champagne’, ‘Cali’, ‘Hoops’, ‘Void’ and ‘Da Crew’.

Diljit has maintained since the very beginning that this is something different and extremely close to his heart, and what we have heard of the songs so far is proof of the same. Dosanjh has been sharing reels and videos of not just himself, but also of fans who have been indulging in the 'Moon Child Era Challenge' as he shares them on social media at the end of the day. A bunch of fun videos have made it to his gram and well, we are sure he is elated with the response so far.

Check out some of the reels here:

Talking about the response so far, Diljit said: I think the pre-release buzz keeps getting bigger and better. Everyone has been making efforts to create their own reels on songs that we have announced so far, and it is overwhelming. I think we have successfully achieved the first step of the bigger picture we wanted to with this album. I am hoping that the response to the full album will be similar and everyone who loves me will love all the songs. This album is truly extremely close to me, and I am looking forward to seeing how everyone likes it.

Diljit's last album, G.O.A.T was also an absolute hit as it made it to multiple billboards and chartbusters. Given the response to songs from his new album so far, we are sure that this is going to be no different. The full album will be out on September 2.