After Bigg Boss, Rakhi Sawant To Enter Nach Baliye 10 With Husband?

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and controversial drama queen Rakhi Sawant is back in the news. There has been a lot of talk about Rakhi's life and also her relationship with her fictitious husband. Those who were hooked to Bigg Boss 14 know for a fact that Rakhi spoke at length about her husband Ritesh. Now, there is news coming in that Rakhi and her husband Ritesh have been approached for the reality show Nach Baliye 10. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.

Rakhi Sawant talking to some media reportedly said that she has been offered a big reality show along with her husband. However, she refused to divulge more details about the show or named the reality show she is going to be part of. Rakhi Sawant said that the show makers are talking to her husband Ritesh. She mentioned that Ritesh is a big businessman and if he comes to India to do the show, he should leave his work for three-four months and be here.

In Bigg Boss Season 14 hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she was married to Dubai based businessman Ritesh. However, everyone was shocked and she also stated that he is already married and has children. Rakhi had an emotional breakdown in front of Rahul Vaidya.