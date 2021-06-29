Adult Star Lana Rhoades Wants Porn Videos Removed After Turning Pregnant

Adult stars are accustomed to striving for opportunities as long as they are in their careers, excelling, and then criticizing the industry that brought them fame. Former porn stars like Mia Khalifa and Sunny Leone have made anti-comments too. And now, Lana Rhodes has joined the list.

Born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, the 25-year-old former adult star's real name is Amara Maple. She entered the porn industry as a teenager and gained fame as Lana Rhoades.

Originally known as a Modeling YouTuber, Influencer, she entered adult movies eventually and her stardom continued for two years. She said goodbye to her career some time ago. She is currently working on the Harry Jose podcast 'Top In'. She has criticized the industry frequently ever since.

Lana, who recently declared that she was pregnant, now is appealing for her porn videos to be removed to maintain her dignity.‘I’m pregnant right now. Even if my unborn child knows about my past .. I do not want those memories to be there. That’s why I honestly want to. Please remove videos from adult websites. I will go back in time if I get the chance. Stay away from such things. I will protect my dignity," said Lana.