Adivi Sesh's Hindi Dubbing For Major Begins

Adivi Sesh to remember the heroics of 26/11 Mumbai attacks martyrs along with Sandeep Unnikrishnan's parents at Taj Mahal Palace

Actor Adivi Sesh, who reprises the role of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan in the upcoming film 'Major', has started dubbing for his role. Directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka, the pan India film was shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

As to give authenticity to the Hindi version of the movie, Sesh is dubbing for the movie in Hindi as well. He already commenced dubbing for the Hindi version. Informing the same, Sesh tweeted, “Starting 2022 in a #Major way! Commenced the Hindi dubbing for #MajorTheFilm TODAY. Let’s do this.”

This shows the dedication of the actor who underwent a complete makeover for the film, besides performing unbelievable stunts.

Bringing to screen the untold story of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, the multilingual film 'Major' traces the braveheart's journey from childhood, teenage, glorious years in the army to the tragic events of the Mumbai attack where he martyred, touching upon the different aspects of his being.

Mounted on a large scale, the team earlier shared the teaser, with a surge of emotions, the visually stunning teaser struck a chord with the audience generating anticipation for the film.

Sobhita Dhulipala Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma are the other prominent cast of the film that will be released in Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.

Produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies, Major is slated to have a worldwide theatrical release on February 11, 2022.

