Aditi Rao Hydari Gives A Peek Into Joota Chupai Ritual At Dia Mirza Wedding

Hyderabad: Glimpses of Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi’s wedding festivities have been shared by the couple’s friends on social media, and Aditi Rao Hydari is one among them. Aditi Rao Hydari, Dia Mirza’s co-stars of several films, was spotted arriving at the wedding venue in Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

Minutes later, Aditi shared a glimpse of the joota chupai ceremony, suggesting that she’s Team Groom. “Always got you back, father,” she wrote in an Instagram story, tagging Dia Mirza’s groom Vaibhav Rekhi.

Aditi Rao Hydari, stunning in a pink and gold saree, can be seen posing with the groom’s shoes as part of the traditional joota chhupai ritual. Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi have opted for a close-knit wedding with the actress’ complex in Bandra as the venue. Aditi Rao Hydari is among the handful of guests, who were part of the close-knit wedding festivities.

Take a look at Aditi Rao Hydari’s Instagram story here:

She also followed it with a picture with the Groom.