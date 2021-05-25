Actor Akshay Kumar Helps Over 3600 Dancers With One-month Ration

Many celebrities have been helping out the needy in these Covid-19 pandemic situations. Actor Akshay Kumar has been doing his bit for well over a year for many people. Recently, he stepped forward to help the choreographer Ganesh Acharya with monthly ration expenses for 3,600 dancers whose details have been registered with his foundation.

Ganesh Acharya expressed his gratitude to Akshay and said, He has always been very kind. He asked me what present would I want for my 50th birthday. I asked him if he could help the 1600 junior choreographers and aged dancers and about 2000 background dancers with a month’s ration. He agreed immediately and helped us with it."

The dancers and choreographers whose details are registered with us get either the money to afford the basics or a kit that contains the basic essentials to feed a small family unit for a month - the decision is theirs, he added.

As per sources, it is known that some actors have requested Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to allow permission to start shoots in the state from next month onwards. Ganesh said that they have continuously rehearsed for the songs, without breaking any Covid protocols.

"We have a song each for Ram Setu, Cirkus and Brahmastra alongside a couple of other films. Once the shooting for these films commence, my teams will be ready in no time," he added.