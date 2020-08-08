NEW DELHI: In a new development in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, the CBI on Friday has filed an application in the Supreme Court seeking to be a party in Rhea Chakraborty’s plea for transfer of the Patna FIR to Mumbai.

Rhea, accused of abetting suicide of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Friday in connection with the money laundering case lodged by it.

The Bihar police had on July 25 based on a complaint filed by Rajput's father K K Singh lodged an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, her parents - Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty and two others - Samuel Miranda and Shruti Modi. They were booked on charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, abetment to suicide and wrongful confinement.

The ED on July 31 lodged a case of money laundering after K K Singh alleged financial irregularities in Rajput's bank accounts and transfer of Rs 15 crore.

Bihar police said Rajput’s father had alleged that “there was Rs 17 crore in the Kotak Bank account of the deceased a year ago. However, Rs 15 crore was transferred to accounts of people not connected with the deceased actor.”

Earlier, according to a media report, out of the four bank accounts of the late actor, money from two had been transferred to his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

It is learnt that Sushant had accounts in Kotak Mahindra bank, HDFC and Standard Chartered, and money from the biggest account in Kotak and HDFC had been transferred to Rhea Chakraborty, the report read.

Rhea and her family had recently brought two properties in prime location in Mumbai. The probe agency has asked her to furnish the documents of the properties.