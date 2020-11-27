Aashram 2 Full Web Series Leaked For Free Download On Tamilrockers, Telegram, Movierulz

Bobby Deol, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Sachin Shroff, Anupriya Goenka, Aditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, and Adhyayan Suman in the lead roles in the web series Aashram chapter 2: The Dark Side. The series was released on MX Player on Wednesday, November 11. The web series is directed and produced by Prakash Jha.

Now, we hear that Aarsham chapter 2 web series has been leaked online for free HD download by infamous websites like Tamilrockers, Telegram among others. Earlier this month, two major films Laxmii and Ludo too and web series like SHE and Mirzapur season were leaked online. Now, Ashram season 2 has become a victim of online piracy.

Aashram 2 is a top-rated web-series on MX Player. The story revolves around a Baba (preacher), played by Bobby Deol, known as 'Baba Nirala.' His followers have blind faith in him and will do anything to make him happy. But Baba Nirala is a conman, who ensures that his devotees give all their wealth to him and stay attached to the Aashram for life.

Meanwhile, Darshan Kumar is a cop in this series who's bent upon finding the truth behind the skeletons and dead bodies recovered from the Aashram's property.

Every episode unfolds a mystery that revolves around the Baba Nirala. Whether the cop will find evidence and prove anything forms the crux of 'Aashram' 2.