Aap Log Dua Karo ki Pathaan ka Sequel Ban Jaaye:SRK

On the occasion of his 57th birthday, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan treated his fans as he unveiled the official teaser of his following action thriller film 'Pathaan' which also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the teaser is currently getting a lot of praise from the audience. 'Pathaan' is set to hit the theatres on January 25, 2022, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The actor also celebrated his special day with his fans by attending the SRK Day event in Mumbai. As he attended the event, the 'Swades' star grooved to his iconic track 'Chaiyya Chaiyya', interacted, and cut a cake with his fans at the special event held at St. Andrews College.

According to reports, Khan asked his fans to pray for the sequel of 'Pathaan'.

He said, “Aap log dua karo ki Pathaan ka sequel ban jaaye. I hope everybody likes it. All of us have worked hard on the film. And for Deepika, John, Siddharth Anand, and Adi, I wish you’ll pray that the film is so good and comes out with the second part, so we can quickly start working on the sequel.”

After a no-show last year, the actor revived his annual ritual of meeting fans from the balcony of his sea-facing bungalow 'Mannat', one of the landmarks of Mumbai.

Dressed in a white T-shirt and denim, Shah Rukh waved, blew kisses, and spread his arms in his signature pose to the scores of fans waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite star since morning.

He clicked a selfie with his admirers and shared it on his official Twitter handle.

"It's so lovely to live in front of the sea...the sea of love that spreads all around me on my birthday..thank u. Grateful for making me feel so special..& happy," the superstar tweeted.

The superstar has given the audience memorable films like 'Baazigar', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Veer Zara', and many more.

Besides 'Pathaan', he also has Rajkumar Hirani's upcoming film 'Dunki' alongside Taapsee Pannu and south director Atlee's upcoming action thriller film 'Jawan' opposite south actor Nayanthara, which is all set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, in his kitty.

