Aamir Khan Back in Controversy, This Time For An 'Anti-Hindu' Ad?

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan needs no introduction. He is one of the most admired, hardworking and dedicated stars in Bollywood. Of late, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor has been grabbing the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Aamir Khan and Kiara Advani teamed up to feature in AU Bank advertisement. “Why should traditions that have continued for centuries continue to do so? That’s why we question every banking tradition. So that you get the best service,” says Aamir as the ad concludes.

Aamir Khan's latest add has not gone down well with a section of people. Netizens are trolling Aamir Khan for his latest ad.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri reshared the ad on Twitter and wrote, “I just fail to understand since when banks have become responsible for changing social and religious traditions? I think @aubankindia should do activism by changing the corrupt banking system. Aisi bakwaas karte hain fir kehte hain Hindus are trolling. Idiots.”

To add fuel to fire, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra hit out at the actor, asking him to not to hurt Hindu Sentiments with such Ads.

"I request him (Khan) to not do such advertisements by keeping the Indian traditions and customs in mind," said Mishra.

Meanwhile, Twitter is flooded with memes and debates over the issue.

Check out Netizens' reaction to Aamir Khan's latest ad:

Why are they only boycotting #AamirKhan over the #AUSmallFinanceBank add when #KiaraAdvani is also involved in the same 🤔 — Your Ikigai (@_malignanthumor) October 13, 2022

Boycotters of movies and advertisements featuring stars want to change Bollywood to

HOLY-wood. #AamirKhan #AUSmallFinanceBank #KiaraAdvani — Sameer Ranjan Bakshi (@BekaarNews) October 14, 2022

#AamirKhan and #KiaraAdvani insult Hindu tradition in AU Bank Ad Aamir Khan loves to do movies and ads which mock Hindu festivals, traditions and customs Would Aamir Khan dare to make a movie or an ad on #Hijab, Burqua, #TripleTalaq or #Halala ?#AamirKhan_Insults_HinduDharma https://t.co/tbWAj09JSM — Sachin Sonar (@SachinSSonar1) October 14, 2022