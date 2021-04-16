See Celebs Tweets Over AR Rahman's 99 Songs Film

Cast: Ehan Bhat, Edilsy Vargas, Manisha Koirala, Lisa Ray, Ranjit Barot, Rahul Ram

Director: Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy

Rating: 3 stars

99 Songs, a musical romance film helmed by Vishwesh Krishnamoorthy, and co-written and bankrolled by AR Rahman released in theatres today. The film was shot simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film co-produced by Ideal Entertainment and distributed by Jio Studios, stars debutants Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas in lead roles, alongside Aditya Seal, Lisa Ray, and Manisha Koirala acted in prominent roles. 99 Songs is a sensual story about the art and self-discovery of a struggling singer who wants to be a successful music composer.

Ehan Bhat and Edilsy Vargas- Both of them acted with much ease and scored good marks for their acting. Apart from the lead stars, Manisha Koirala and Lisa Ray, musicians Ranjit Barot and Rahul Ram also gave their best. The music is simply superb.

