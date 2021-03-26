The nominations for the prestigious Filmfare Awards 2021 is out. While the world reeled under the effects of coronavirus pandemic which affected businesses across sectors, the entertainment industry did its bit to keep people sane after filmmakers chose to release their movies via OTT platforms following the shutdown of theatres.

The 66th Vimal Elaichi Filmfare Awards 2021 will happen on April 11, 2021 at 12pm. The event will be telecast live on the official Facebook page of Filmfare as well as on Colors TV. Here's the Filmfare Awards 2021 Nominations list. Thappad has been nominated in seven categories while Ludo helmed by Anurag Basu has earned 18 nominations much to everyone's surprise. Janhvi Kapoor's Gunjan Saxena too has bagged several nominations. Here's the complete list of filmmare nominations.

Nominated for Best Film

Gulabo sitabo

Gunjan saxena: the kargil girl

Ludo

Tanhaji: the unsung warrior

Thappad

Nominated for best director

Anurag Basu (Ludo)

Anubhav Sinha (Thappad)

Om Raut (Tanhaji)

Sharan Sharma (Gunaj Saxena)

Shoojit Sircar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Best Actor (Male lead)

Ajay Devgn (Tahnaji)

Amitabh Bachchan ( Gulabo Sitabo)

Ayushmann Khurrana (Shubh Mangal Zyadda Saavdhan)

Irrfan Khan (Angrezi Medium)

Rajkummar Rao (Ludo)

Sushant Singh Rajput (Dil Bechara)

Best Actor (Female lead)

Deepika Padukone (Chhapaak)

Janhvi Kapoor (Gunjan Saxena)

Kangana Ranaut (Panga)

Taapsee Pannu (Thappad)

Vidya Balan (Shakuntala Devi)

Best Supporting actor (male)

Deepak Dobriyal (Angrezi Medium)

Gajraj Rao (Shubh Mangal)

Kumud Mishra (Thappad)

Pankaj Tripathi (Ludo)

Saif Ali Khan (Tanhaji)

Best supporting actor (female)

Farrokh Jaffar (Gulabo Sitabo)

Maanvi Gagroo (Shubh mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Neena Gupta (Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan)

Richa Chadha (Panga)

Tanvi Azmi (Thappad)

Best Music Album

Chhapaak (Shankar Ehsan Loy)

Dil Bechara (AR Rahman)

Love Aajkal (Pritam)

Ludo (Pritam)

Malang (Various Artistes)

Best Lyrics

Gulzar-Chhappak (Chappak)

Irshad Kamil-Mehrama (Love Aaj Kal)

Irsham Kamil-Shayad (Love Aaj Kal)

Sayeed Qadri-Humdum hardam (Ludo)

Sayeed qadri- humdum hardam (ludo)

Shakeel azmi- ek tukda dhoop (thappad)

Vayu- mere liye tum kaafi ho (shubh mangal zyada saavdhan)

Best playback singer (male)

Arijit singh- shayad (love aaj kal)

Arijit singh- aabad barbaad (ludo)

Ayushmann khurrana- mere liye tum (shubh mangal zyada saavdhan)

Darshan raval- mehrama (love aal kal)

Raghav chaitanya- ek tukda dhoop (thappad)

Ved sharma- malang (malang)

Best playback singer (female)

Antara mitra- mehrama (love aaj kal )

Asees kaur- malang (malang)

Palak muchhal- mann ki dori (gunjan saxena: the kargil girl)

Shradha mishra- mar jayein hum (shikaara)

Sunidhi chauhan- paas nahi to fail (shakuntala devi)

CRITICS’ AWARDS

Best film (critics)

Eeb allay ooo! (prateek vats)

Gulabo sitabo (shoojit sircar)

Kaamyaab (hardik mehta)

Lootcase (rajesh krishnan)

Sir (rohena gera)

Thappad (anubhav sushila sinha)

Best actor (critics)

Amitabh bachchan (gulabo sitabo)

Irrfan khan (angrezi medium)

Rajkummar rao (ludo)

Sanjay mishra (kaamyaab)

Shardul bhardwaj (eeb allay ooo!)

Best actress (critics)

Bhumi pednekar (dolly kitty aur woh chamakte sitare)

Konkona sen sharma (dolly kitty aur woh chamakte sitare)

Sanya malhotra (ludo)

Taapsee pannu (thappad)

Tillotama shome (sir)

Vidya balan (shakuntala devi)

Technical awards

Best production design

Aditya kanwar (gunjan saxena:the kargil girl)

Anurag basu (ludo)

Manasi dhruv mehta (gulabo sitabo)

Sandeep meher (panga)

Sriram kannan iyengar, sujeet sawant (tanhaji: the unsung warrior)

Best editing

Ajay sharma (ludo)

Anand subaya (lootcase)

Chandrashekhar prajapati (gulabo sitabo)

Jacques comets, baptiste ribrault (sir)

Yasha pushpa ramchandani (thappad)

Best choreography

Farah khan - dil bechara (dil bechara)

Ganesh acharya - shankara re shankara (tanhaji: the unsung warrior)

Ganesh acharya - bhankas (baaghi 3)

Kruti mahesh, rahul shetty (rnp) - illegal weapon (street dancer 3d)

Kruti mahesh, rahul shetty (rnp) - nachi nachi (street dancer 3d)

Best sound design

Abhishek nair, shijin melvin hutton (ludo)

Ali merchant (gunjan saxena: the kargil girl)

Diapankar jojo chaki, nihar ranjan samal (gulabo sitabo)

Kaamod kharade (thappad)

Lochan kanvinde (lootcase)

Shubham (eeb allay ooo!)

Best cinematography

Archit patel, jay i. Patel (panga)

Avik mukhopadhayay (gulabo sitabo)

Keiko nakahara (tanhaji: the unsung warrior)

Saumyananda sahi (eeb allay ooo!)

Soumik sarmila mukherjee (thappad)

Best action

Ahmed khan (baaghi 3)

Harpal singh (chhalaang)

Ivanov victor and andreas nguyen (khuda haafiz)

Manohar verma (lootcase)

Ramazan bulut, rp yadav (tanhaji: the unsung warrior)

Best background score

AR rahman (dil bechara)

Mangesh urmila dhakde (thappad)

Pritam (ludo)

Sameer uddin (lootcase)

Sandeep shridokar (tanhaji: the unsung warrior)

Best costume design

Abilasha sharma (chhapaak)

Nachiket barve, mahesh sheria (tanhaji: the unsung warrior)

Ashish dwyer (ludo)

Niharika bhasin (shakuntala devi)

Veera kapur ee (gulabo sitabo)

Best vfx

Jayesh vaishnav (gunjan saxena: the kargil girl)

Mahesh baria (baaghi 3)

Prasad sutar (tanhaji: the unsung warrior)

Best story

Anubhav sushila sinha & mrunmayee lagoo waikul (thappad)

Hardik mehta (kaamyaab)

Juhi chaturvedi (gulabo sitabo)

Kapil sawant and rajesh krishnan (lootcase)

Rohena gera (sir)

Shubham (eeb allay ooo!)

Best screenplay

Anubhav sushila sinha & mrunmayee lagoo waikul (thappad)

Anurag basu (ludo)

Kapil sawant and rajesh krishnan (lootcase)

Prakash kapadia, om raut (tanhaji: the unsung warrior)

Rohena gera (sir)

Best dialogue