At 56, Aamir Khan Realises Social Media Is Pretence, Calls It Quits

Bollywood hero, Aamir Khan, quit social media. Yes... What you read is right! He took to his Twitter and shared the last post just a day after his 56th birthday. He celebrated his birthday on Sunday and on Tuesday, he announced that he had decided to quit social media. His last post reads, "Hey guys, thank you so much for all the love and warmth on my birthday My heart is full. In other news, this is going to be my last post on social media. Considering that I am SO active any way I have decided to drop the pretence. We will continue to communicate as we did before."

Aamir Khan said that his production house has created an official channel wherein the news about his upcoming film will be updated. A few days ago, Yuvaraj Singh's wife Hazel Keech also announced that she had decided to take a break from social media. Hazel wrote, "My phone and I are going on a break. I know this will come as a shock to most of you, but it's ok, sometimes we need this time apart to remember how to live as individuals rather than being completely dependent on each other. And so I'll be going off social media for a while. Wish me luck in the real world. If you have my number, call me rather than messaging. I'll be back... Not too soon."

On the professional front, Aamir Khan is busy with Laal Singh Chaddha which is the Hindi remake of the 1994 film Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks and Robin Wright. Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Mona Singh will be seen in the prominent roles in the film. According to the reports, Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan will be seen in cameo roles.