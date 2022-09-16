10 Times Janhvi Kapoor Flaunted Her Fashion Game

Bollywood diva Janhvi Kapoor is a fashion freak. With each passing day, her choices only got bolder, and could be seen donning sheer numbers, plunging necklines and whatnot. She has the power to carry each and every outfit with much style and grace. The Dhadak heroine's wardrobe is inclusive of experimental choices and never compromises on embracing herself with oh-so-glamorous outfits. Here are 10 stylish looks of Janhvi Kapoor.

Janhvi Kapoor donned a body-hugging blue corset jumpsuit. The off-shoulder jumpsuit has translucent details near the midriff. She gave soft curls to her tresses and added a minimal dose of makeup.

The Roohi actress looked pretty and simple in this white coloured outfit, what say guys? She donned a white-coloured corset lacy tube top and teamed it up white mini skirt. She further elevated her look by adding a white coloured oversized blazer. She added light pink-hued eye shadow, mascara filled lashes, and nude lips.

Jahnvi Kapoor looks hot in this picture, isn't she? Words fall short to praise this diva, right! She wore a red coloured shimmery gown with a spaghetti strap. She carried the thigh slit and backless gown with much ease and confidence.

Janhvi Kapoor can make an easy peasy look into a stylish one. She donned ripped jeans with strapless top and looked everybit stylish. She didn't go much with her accessories and went with a simple hairstyle.



The Good Luck Jerry heroine looked stunning in her chic black cut out fess. The emerald drop necklace gave her an absolutely marvelous look. she added bangles and stud earrings to make her look more stylish.



Here are five more stylish looks of Janhvi Kapoor.

Also Read: Is This Why Samantha is Staying Away From Social Media?