10 Things You Didn't Know About Varun Dhawan's Dulhaniya, Natasha Dalal

From childhood friends to life partners, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal finally got married on January 24. The couple has been dating for a long time and initially they kept it, private. But soon both Varun and Natasha admitted to being in a relationship.

It is no secret that Varun and Natasha have been childhood friends. They admitted several times that that their friendship started in school itself and they were good friends till their 20s, before they started dating each other.

Now that the couple finally got married, fans are eager to know more about Varun’s wife, Natasha Dalal. Here are 10 things you probably didn’t know about the fashion designer.

1. Natasha Dalal is a native of Mumbai and completed her schooling from Bombay Scottish School. She met Varun in sixth grade and they both became good friends.

2. Born on 16 March 1989, Natasha is the daughter of businessman Rajesh Dalal and Gauri Dalal. The family has nicknamed her ‘Natu.’

3. After completing her schooling in Mumbai, Natasha went to Fashion Institute Of Technology, New York to complete her graduation.

4. She is a fashion designer by profession. After her return to India in 2013, Natasha launched her own designer clothing line called, ‘Natasha Dalal Label.’

5. She designs both formal and semi-formal dresses for women. Her label includes bridal dresses like lehengas, gowns etc.

6. Natasha Dalal has designed many dresses for various Bollywood celebrities. Her designs are detailed and delicate.

7. According to sources close to her, Natasha generally hires local tailors and artisans. She tries to help local workers.

8. Natasha’s favorite Bollywood song is Tum Hi Ho from Aashiqui 2. She also likes other Arijit Singh songs and is one of her favorite singers.

9. Not many people know that Natasha was also behind one of Varun’s best film choices. She was the one who told Varun to go for ‘October,’ movie that became critically acclaimed.

10. Varun confessed that before the couple started dating, Natasha rejected him several times. But soon she admitted her feelings as well.

From childhood friends to newlyweds, this couple is one of the most adorable pair in Bollywood industry. Both Dhawan and Dalal family are happy with this marriage.