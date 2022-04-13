Zero COVID Death Toll Since March 13 in Andhra Pradesh, Two Fresh Infections in 24 Hours

The COVID-19 infection is waning in Andhra Pradesh and no Coronavirus related death reported in the state for a month. The official death toll remained at 14,370 as the last COVID-19 death was reported on March 12 in Vizianagaram district.

The daily infection cases are also decreasing continuously as only two fresh cases of Coronavirus were reported from Visakhapatnam district during the last 24 hours. While the remaining 25 districts reported zero Covid cases. The total cases stands at 23,19,616 while 23,04,845 persons have recovered so far.

In addition to this, the number of active COVID-19 cases has decreased to 41 on Tuesday, according to health department data. Four new recoveries from infection were recorded in 24 hours.