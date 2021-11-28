Zakia Khanam Elected Deputy Chairman, Another Milestone In AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated YSRCP MLC Zakia Khanam and said that this is the first time in the Assembly to elect a minority woman as deputy chairman unanimously. YS Jagan said that she should help and support women and added that this is another step towards women's empowerment in the state. Here is the tweet made by Jagan Mohan Reddy.

మన రాష్ట్ర శాసనమండలి చరిత్రలోనే మొట్ట మొదటిసారి ఓ మైనారిటీ మహిళను డిప్యూటీ చైర్ పర్సన్ గా ఏకగ్రీవంగా ఎన్నుకోవడం సంతోషంగా ఉంది. సోదరి జకియా ఖానంకు అభినందనలు. అక్క, చెల్లెమ్మలకు అండగా నిలిచి, మహిళా సాధికారత దిశగా ఈ ప్రభుత్వం వేసిన మరో ముందడుగు ఇది. pic.twitter.com/TkZe9nuzTc — YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (@ysjagan) November 27, 2021

Zakia Khanam took the charge as Deputy Chairperson of the Legislative Council on November 26. She thanked YS Jagan for choosing her as the deputy chairperson of the Legislative Council. YS Jagan said that he was very happy to see Zakia Khanam as the deputy chairperson for the Legislative Council. He said that the Andhra Pradesh government is working hard to empower women politically and financially.