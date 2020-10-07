The statue of former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy was vandalised by a few miscreants. The incident took place in Koruma of Bhamini mandal in Srikakulam. The statue was inaugurated by DCCB Chairman Palavalasa Vikranth on September 2nd.

There was no dispute in the village over the statue. But, some of the unknown miscreants vandalised the statue and locals saw the statue lying on the ground removed from its pedestal with one of its hands broken. Police reached the spot and are investigating the case.

No one from the village has filed a complaint. Palakonda MLA V Kalavati and DCCB Chairman Palavilasa Vikranth severely condemned the incident.