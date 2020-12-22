YSRCP's Blood Donation Initiative On AP CM YS Jagan Birthday Creates Record

AMARAVATI: YSRCP has set a world record with 34, 723 people donating blood in eight hours on the occasion of the birthday of the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Representatives of the Wonder Book of Records International, who certified the record, had presented the citation and a medal to Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy at the Party Central Office here on Monday.

Blood donation camps were set up at 175 constituencies in the state and also in Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. A total of 278 blood donation camps were set up and 34,723 people donated 12,153 litres of blood.

YSRCP has decided to organize blood donation camps as part of Chief Minister's birthday celebrations as there is severe shortage of blood in the blood banks due to the Covid-19. With this blood donation programme, all the blood banks in the State received adequate blood. The Health officials are coordinating with other state functionaries to store blood units safely.

The representatives of Wonder Book of Records International said they had expected around 17,000 units of blood could be collected and it turned out to be more than expected. Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said YSRCP has organised the mega blood donation camp to support the health sector during the times of pandemic.

Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana, Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivas, MLA Usha Sri Charan, YSRCP Leader Lella Appireddy, Skill development Corporation Chairman Challa Madhusudhan Reddy, Special representative for North America Pandugayala Rathnakar, Sridhar Reddy, Naryana Rao (Red Cross ) and the representatives of World Book of Records International Bingi Narendra Goud, Vijaya Lakshmi, Veeru Mama, Dr.P Eshwar and Dr. D. Bhandari were present on the occasion.