YSRCP Warns Chandrababu Against Creating Rift Between Communities

Amaravati: Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju lashed out at opposition leader Nara Chandrababu Naidu for conspiring to create rift among castes in the state.

Speaking to the media at the party central office here on Tuesday, the Minister said Naidu has been trying to portray that there are conflicts between Reddy and Raju communities and using YSRCP rebel MP Raghurama Krishnam Raju for it.

He said Naidu has used classification of Dalits issue for creating rifts among Dalits and also created rifts between BC communities and Kapus by promising that Kapus will be recognised as BCs in the past and at present, he has been trying to maintain rift between Reddy and Kamma communities and added that he was using Raghurama Krishnam Raju to create conflicts between Reddy and Raju communities.

He flayed Naidu for writing a letter on behalf of Kshatriyas without mentioning any name on it claiming that the feelings of Kshatriyas were hurt in issues related to Mansas trust. He urged Naidu not to create a rift among Kshatriya community for his vested interests.

The Minister slammed Raghurama Krishnam Raju for not visiting his constituency for last 15 months and said he has been staying in Delhi and Hyderabad and criticising the government unnecessarily for his personal interests.