AP: YSRCP Village Unit Head Killed in Eluru, Visiting MLA Talari Attacked, 3 Cops Injured

Eluru: Tense situation prevailed in G. Kottapalli Dwarka Tirumala Mandal after a local YSRCP leader was hacked to death. The miscreants attacked the MLA Talari Venkata Rao who went to the village to console the family members of the deceased G. Kottapalli village unit president Ganji Prasad.

The villagers attacked the Gopalapuram legislator for reportedly being involved in a murder. In the ensuing scuffle at least three policemen were injured while trying to rescue the MLA. It appears the villagers had resorted to the stone pelting.

At the time of writing this copy, the MLA was still taking shelter in a local school and the policemen were ensuring his security. Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma and Deputy Inspector General Palaraju rushed to the village to control the law and order situation in the village. The police are investigating the killing of a ruling party leader, the attack on a Gopalapuram MLA and clashes.