CHENNAI: In a tragic turn of events, Balli Durga Prasad, YSRCP MP representing Tirupati, died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Chennai on Wednesday. He was 64. Durga Prasad wad recently admitted to the hospital after he tested positive for coronavirus. While he was responding to treatment well, he suffered a massive cardiac arrest, leading to his death on Wednesday.

This has left the MP’s family devastated even as the rank and file of the YSRCP led by party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed their shock at his death and are pouring out with their condolences.

Balli Durga Prasad hailed from Venkatagiri of Nellore district. He took the plunge into active politics in 1985. He made his presence felt in electoral politics when he was elected for the first time as an MLA at the tender age of 28. In his long political career, he represented the Gudur Assembly constituency four times besides serving the state as a minister once. He served as the education minister in the cabinet of Chandrababu Naidu in the unified Andhra Pradesh in 1994.

He joined the YSRCP prior to the general elections in 2019 and was elected from the temple town of Tirupati as a Lok Sabha Member.

CM YS Jagan Condoles Durga Prasad’s Death

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock at the sudden demise of Balli Durga Prasad and conveyed his heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family. The chief minister spoke to Durga Prasad’s son and consoled the family members.

Tirupati MLA Bhumana Karunakara Reddy expressed his pain at the MP’s sudden demise and described him ‘as a good intellectual’. “He has been in public life and active politics for over two decades. He always strived for the well-being of the people. Durga Prasad has made an indelible mark with his active participation in the development of Tirupati. It’s huge loss. I convey my deepest condolences to his family,” Karunakara Reddy said.