NEW DELHI: A delegation of YSRCP MPs met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday and lodged a complaint against party MP from Narsapuram K Raghurama Krishna Raju. The delegation submitted a letter to the Speaker seeking disqualification of the MP for indulging in anti-party activities.

The delegation led by Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy sought action against Raghurama Krishna Raju for his frequent remarks in the recent times against the party and Party President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Addressing a press conference after meeting the Lok Sabha Speaker, MP Vijayasai Reddy said, "We have sought disqualification of Narasapuram MP Raghurama Krishna Raju. Anti-Defection law will be applicable against the MP. He has lost his moral values. He is behaving like an opposition party member within the ruling party."

He sought to remind that Raghurama Krishna Raju was always given a prominent place in the party but he not only disregarded that but has even been hobnobbing with other parties.

The YSRCP party had served a show-cause notice on the MP on June 23 and asked him to reply within a week. The notice sought an explanation from the controversial MP on his alleged anti-party activities and false allegations made against his own party's MLAs.

Stung by the show-cause notice, the Narsapuram MP gave his explanation but the disciplinary committee did not find it satisfactory, leading to Friday’s move of approaching the Lok Sabha speaker for his disqualification.