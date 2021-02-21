Polling for the fourth Phase of the Panchayat Elections went off peacefully until 3.30pm on Sunday marking the closure of the Panchayat Elections in the State. The counting of votes began at four o'clock. Notifications were issued for elections in 3,299 panchayats and 554 seats were declared unanimous.

Currently, counting of votes has started in 2,743 panchayats and 22,423 wards.

So far the trends showed that the YSRCP backed candidates have swept the fourth phase as well where 540 candidates have won in the overall tally. While TDP supporters have won 11 seats, BJP supporters won 4 and others won 3 seats.

The details of the results of the fourth installment panchayat elections by district are as follows: