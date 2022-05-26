TADEPALLIGUDEM/KAKINADA: MLC Anantha Uday Bhaskar, a member of the YSRCP's Legislative Council (MLC) in Andhra Pradesh, was suspended from the party on Wednesday following his arrest for the killing of his former driver.

The MLC was suspended on the orders of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, according to a party statement.

Kakinada police arrested Anantha Babu as he is popularly known, on May 23 and was sent to 14 days in judicial remand after he was produced before the magistrate on the day of his arrest.

As per his testimony, the MLC had admitted to the police that he was responsible for the death of his former driver Subrahmanyam, hence he was being suspended from the Party, the statement read.

Also Read: Kakinada: MLC Anantha Babu Arrested