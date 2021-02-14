YSRCP Supporters Sweep AP Panchayat Elections Phase 2

Vishakapatnam: Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana said the winning streak of first phase Gram Panchayat polls has continued in second phase as YSRCP backed candidates swept the polls winning most of the seats.

Addressing media at party office here on Sunday, the Minister said YSRCP supporters had won 2,639 out of 3,328 panchayats in second phase elections, followed by TDP- 536, BJP-6, Janasena - 36 and 108 seats going to others. He reminded that YSRCP supporters had won 2,637 out of 3,244 panchayats in first phase elections in which TDP got 508 and 99 seats to others. To show authenticity of the count, the Party has displayed photos of first phase winners in the website and will do the same with second phase results also to avoid false claims by opposition.

He said the results of first and second phase of GP polls favoured YSRCP as Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy fulfilled every promise and reached double the people’s expectations through various welfare schemes. In spite of TDP' political conpiracies and atrocities, the state government has supported SEC in conducting elections smoothly and peacefully and added that YSRCP has asked to postpone the elections earlier in the wake of pandemic and not for any other reasons.

He thanked the people for their support to YSRCP, congratulated the elected representatives in GP polls and assured that the party and the government will further work for the well being of the people implementing welfare schemes. Regarding the municipal elections, the minister said the government will extend full support to State Election Commission and will move with an action plan to hold elections as per the SEC directions.