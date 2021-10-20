YSRCP slams Opposition Over TDP Leader's Derogatory Comments

Hyderabad/Amaravati/Kadapa: YSRCP leaders came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu and TDP leaders for indulging in dirty and cheap politics by making derogatory comments against Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. They said that TDP has been doing so only to prove its existence.

Speaking to media at Lake View guest house in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu said TDP leaders, on the orders of Chandrababu Naidu have stooped so low and used filthy language against the Chief Minister only to instigate violence, gain sympathy and save TDP. He demanded an apology from Naidu.

He said the Chief Minister and YSRCP leaders are calm over TDP leaders' comments, but the cadre who are offended won't be calm. He said Naidu has been stating that he would go on 36 hour strike. All this drama is only to prove the existence of TDP.