YSRCP Slams Chandrababu For Politicising Rayalaseema Water Issue

Kadapa: Government Chief Whip G Srikanth Reddy slammed opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for politicising Rayalaseema irrigation issues and said he has no moral right to speak on the issue, as he couldn’t complete a single project in his tenure.

Addressing a press conference here on Wednesday, he said that Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has been trying to solve the Rayalaseema water issue by bringing in a lift irrigation scheme and instead of supporting the State government, Chandrababu is speaking in favor of Telangana. He said that Chandrababu Naidu failed to complete even a single irrigation project in his administration, which resulted in the current crisis of losing the legal share of water allocated. The TDP, which was in power from 1994-2004, has done a lot of injustice to the State by not undertaking any project.

On this occasion, Srikanth Reddy demanded Chandrababu to announce his policy on the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme and why he didn't respond to the injustice being done to Rayalaseema, while the Telangana government was pumping water against the set norms. He stated that Telangana government had diverted water to Palamuru- Rangareddy, Dindi projects affecting Rayalaseema region. He flayed Naidu for not maintaining the minimum water level in Srisailam during his regime and supporting the Telangana State even though they are drawing water in the name of power generation.

Further, he said that the State government will fight for the Rayalaseema region until water allocations for Rayalaseema projects are included in the Gazette. He stated that Chandrababu is also politicizing water allocations and failed miserably to complete the projects that were executed during YS Rajashekar Reddy regime. He questioned whether Chandrababu was not responsible for safeguarding the interests of the state and added that Naidu should cooperate without politics. He said that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wants both states to be on good terms and doesn't want Telangana farmers to suffer.