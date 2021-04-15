YSRCP Slams BJP For Targeting Tirupati Candidate Gurumoorthy Over Caste

MLA Merugu Nagarjuna slammed BJP leaders J P Nadda and Sunil Deodhar for criticising the welfare schemes being implemented by the state government and targetting YSRCP Tirupati candidate Gurumoorthy in the name of his caste.

Speaking to media at party central office, the MLA said JP Nadda has announced that BJP would cancel the welfare schemes being implemented in the state if BJP comes to power and Sunil Deodhar has been targetting Gurumoorthy over his caste and questioned if it was the social justice Dr B.R Ambedkar haa hoped for.

He slammed Nara Lokesh for targetting Government in the murder case of YS Vivekananda Reddy and said the latter was making allegations against government with ulterior motives despite knowing that the case is under the preview of CBI and added that BJP leader Adinarayana Reddy and TDP leader B.Tech Ravi should be questioned in this regard.

Listing out the welfare schemes being implemented by former Chief Minister YS Rajaaekhar Reddy and present Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for the upliftment of weaker sections in the state with the spirt of B.R Ambedkar, the MLA reminded that it was Naidu who said ' who would want to be born as an SC' and attacks on Dalits were more prevalent in TDP's regime. He slammed Naidu for his political drama of stone pelting during Titupati bypoll campaign.

The MLA pointed out that while the candidates of TDP, Congress and BJP are very rich, it was YSRCP which gave ticket to a common man and said YSRCP has been working with the idealogies and vision of B.R Ambedkar and the Chief Minister has been working to fulfill them.