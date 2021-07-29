YSRCP Seeks Action Against Devineni Uma For Creating Political Disturbance In Village

Strongly objecting to allegations levelled by TDP on the G.Kondur incident, YSRCP has said that it was Devineni Uma, who had instigated his cadre to attack the YSRCP leaders and Dalits.

Speaking to media at the party central office on Wednesday, Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Venkateswara Rao (Nani) slammed TDP leader Devineni Uma for creating drama and spreading false information that he was attacked by YSRCP leaders. He said it was Uma who went to the village and created tension and provoked the TDP cadre to attack YSRCP leaders.

He slammed TDP leaders and a section of media for spreading false news that Uma was attacked while it was the YSRCP leader's car that was damaged. The Minister said mining quarries in the G. Konduru area exist since 1978 and it was clearly evident from the maps that 70 percent of mining was conducted during the TDP government. He said Uma blackmailed contractors, crusher owners for commission and made it into forest lane once they denied giving commission. Later in 2018, he was the same person who helped to get permission from the government to make it revenue land.

Earlier, MLA Vasantha Krishna Prasad said that he is not involved in the stone-pelting incident and had clarified that the former minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has been attempting to stir up the issue with his alleged remarks. The MLA said that it was YSRCP leader Paladugu Durgaprasad’s car that was attacked by the TDP leaders, but it is being falsely propagated by showing it was Devineni Uma’s. He said that the former minister has the habit of making false allegations against the government and said that Devineni Uma provoked his party men near G. Kondur police station and attacked YSRCP leader Durga Prasad's car, in which Suresh, a Dalit in the driving seat, was seriously injured. He stated that the entire incident has been recorded in a Police station CCTV.

In this regard, MLA Krishna Prasad said that it was evident that TDP leader Devineni Uma has been distorting the facts. He demanded the police to take legal action against Devineni Uma, who has been trying to create political disturbance in the village.