YSRCP Samajika Nyayabheri Bus Yatra Day 3

The YSRCP's Samajika Nyayabheri bus yatra started from Tadepalligudem on Saturday. The third day of the bus yatra will be up to Narsaraopet. As part of the bus yatra, the leaders laid wreaths to YSR and other leaders at the Police Island, Tadepalligudem. Speaking on the occasion, Meruga Nagarjuna said, "Social justice is possible only with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. There are 17 SC, ST, BC and Minority ministers in the cabinet."

Jogi Ramesh said that CM YS Jagan is the only person in the country who is serving social justice.

The Samajika Nyayabheri YSRCP bus yatra started on May 26. The main aim of the Samajika Nyaya Bheri-YSRCP Bus Yatra is to highlight the Andhra Pradesh government’s initiatives on Social Justice that provide equal opportunities to the backward communities in policy-making.

The four-day bus yatra would be taken out across Andhra Pradesh till May 29 and end in a public meeting in Anantapur. A total of 17 ministers in Andhra Pradesh embarked on a bus yatra.

Apart from the ministers, several MLAs and MLCs of the YSR Congress party, who also belong to Backward Class (BC), SC-ST, and minority communities would take part in the yatra. 74 percent of BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities were given a berth in the state cabinet. Nearly 82 percent of the government schemes were given to BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities.

