CHITTOOR: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has written a letter to State Election Commission urging the SEC to take action against the Telugu Desam Party (TD) for wooing voters in an illegal manner by distributing cash, alcohol and also bringing in bogus voters from outside for the Kuppam municipal elections.

YSRCP MLC and Party State General Secretary Lella Appi Reddy in his letter to the SEC on Sunday urging to take action against outsiders and the TDP for this. Further, it has been noticed that the TDP cadre is distributing Rs 5,000 to Rs 10,000 per vote which was being shown by various media platforms, he alleged.

He also alleged that the TDP was threatening the election officers and also trying to woo voters through this illegal means, he wrote. The presence of outsiders after the campaign deadline was a serious violation of the election Model Code of Conduct (MCC), the YSRCP MLA stated. In order to mar the polling on November 15, TDP National Secretary Nara Lokesh was also threatening to get a stay order on the elections within 48 hours which was a disgrace to the judicial systems and that the SEC should take immediate action him and the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, Lella Appi Reddy wrote.

Kuppam municipality in the district is also one of the places where the pending Municipal elections are taking place. Apart from the panchayats elections on Sunday, elections will also be held on Monday for a total of 14 divisions and wards in six other corporations and four municipalities in the State of Andhra Pradesh. Also, polling will continue on Tuesday in 10 ZPTC seats as well as 123 MPTC seats across the state.

