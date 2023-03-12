YSRCP, A Role Model in Democracy: Sajjala

The 13th formation day celebrations of YSRCP are being held across the state on a grand note.YSRCP general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy hoisted the party flag at YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

On this occasion, Sajjala said YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been heading the party ideally. YS Jagan is a leader who is always in the people and the governance is being provided to the people of the state in a transparent way. Reforms have been brought in to set an example in the country in the field of education and health.

He also further added that YSRCP is the only party in the country which provided reservations to marginalized sections, woman in the state. "YSRCP is a role model in Democracy. There is no defeat to YSRCP, ", Sajjala said.

