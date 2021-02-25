YSRCP Releases Six Names For MLC Candidates Under MLA Quota

The YSR Congress Party has announced the names of its candidates for the upcoming MLC elections in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

The names were released by Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Advisor to the Government of AP ( Public Affairs) under the MLA quota:

The MLC candidates include:

Mohammad Iqbal (Anantapur)

Challa Bhagiratha Reddy (Kurnool)

Duvvada Srinivas (Srikakulam)

Karimunnisa (Vijayawada)

Kalyan Chakraborty (Chittoor)

Party senior leader C. Ramachandrayya

Challa Bhageerath Reddy is the son of MLC Challa Ramakrishna Reddy, who died of coronavirus.

While B Kalyana Chakravarthy is the son of Tirupati MP Balli Durga Prasada Rao, who succumbed to Covid-19 last year.

Other four are former minister C Ramachandrayya, YSRCP Tekkali in-charge Duvvada Srinivas, Shaik Mohammed Iqbal, who is retiring as MLC on March 29.

Karimunnisa from Vijayawada previously served as the 56th Corporator at Vijayawada Central and was given a chance by the YSRCP.

The term of the four MLAs will end on March 29. In addition to the seat formed by the resignation of Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, a by-election will be held for the seat formed by the death of Challa Ramakrishnareddy. Tippeswamy, Sandhyarani, Veeravenkata Chowdary and Sheikh Ahmed Iqbal elections are for a total of six seats.

Notification will be issued on 25th of February

-March 4 is the deadline for receipt of nominations

-Scrutiny of nominations will be held on March 5

-Withdrawal of nominations on March 8

‌-Polling on March 15 from 9am to 4pm‌

-As per practice, the counting of votes will take place from 5 PM after the polling concludes on March 15.

