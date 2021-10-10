YSRCP A Real Secular Party With Welfare as Agenda: Peddireddy

Badvel: Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy came down heavily on BJP leaders for propagating false information and said not to provoke people just because they have no significant vote share in Badvel Constituency.

Speaking to media here on Saturday, the Minister said YSRCP is a real secular party with welfare as goal and added that every eligible person is benefitting through welfare schemes irrespective of caste, creed, religion and party. He said YSRCP would seek votes by explaining the government’s development and welfare activities and asked what would BJP and Congress tell people to vote for them in the by-poll.

The Minister said the state government has spent Rs 792 crore for welfare schemes and Rs 603 crore for development activities in Badvel Constituency and also sanctioned Bramhamsagar lift scheme to cater for irrigation and drinking needs of the Constituency.

He slammed BJP observers for alleging that the state government had taken Rs 75,000 crore loans and reminded them that It has spent more than one lakh crore for welfare activities.

The Minister flayed BJP for its false propaganda on the Chief Minister in regard to religion and said the Chief Minister was not encouraging religion conversions and added that he has sanctioned Rs 73 crore for development of temples in his constituency and also allotted Rs 70 crore for Durga temple.