YSRCP to Raise Illegal Telangana Projects, Polavaram Dues In Parliament

TADEPALLI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs would raise the issue of the illegal water projects by Telangana and funds due from Centre for the Polavaram Dam, during the upcoming Parliament session, said Rajya Sabha MP and YSRCP Parliamentary Party Leader, V Vijayasai Reddy on Thursday.

Speaking to the media after the YSRCP Parliamentary meeting conducted to discuss the strategy and way forward to be followed during the Monsoon Session of the Parliament under the chairmanship of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy said that they would also raise the matter related to revised estimates and pending funds for the Polavaram Project. Speaking further he said that illegal irrigation projects undertaken by Telangana Government would be mentioned and the request to the Center to notify the Krishna River Water Board Management (KRMB) jurisdiction.

The YSRCP MP said that they would also oppoise the privatization of the Visakhapatnam steel plant. He tweeted that on August 2nd and 2rd the YSRCP MPs would conduct a protest at the Janthar Manthar in the Capital against the privitazation and protect the interests of the people of the state and the Steel Plant, he said.

We will also demand the electricity arrears to the tune of Rs 6,112 crore due from Telangana in the parliament to be paid to the State. He reminded that all the promises made during the States Bifurcation would be mentioned and it is known that the YSRCP was fighting for the Special Category Status for AP from the beginning itself. The MP said that there would be no compromise on special category status and reminded that so far it has been brought to the attention of the Center more than twelve times.

He said that they would seek the approval of the DISHA Act in the parliament and this apart the funding for the infrastructure of Jaganana Colonies under the PMAY would also be sought.

Vijayasai Reddy said that they would request for the Tribal University which is proposed to be set up in a non-tribal area, to be established in Salur in Viziangaram, he said.

