YSRCP Points To TDP's Utter Failure As Opposition Party In AP

YSRCP MLA Sudhakar Babu lambasted Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh for venting their frustration on the State government by using abusive language against the Chief Minister.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, the MLA said that Chandrababu is ashamed of his son for being incompetent and was unable to digest his party’s defeat, so he is entertaining his men to speak ill of the Chief Minister. While, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has made an indelible impression in the hearts of the people as a great leader with his transparent governance, Nara Lokesh is left as an incompetent politician who couldn’t even win as MLA. He said that people will teach him a lesson if the same scenario continues and dared Lokesh to speak after winning with people’s mandate.

The MLA said that YSRCP is looking for a strong opposition, who pushes the government to do more for the public and work for the weaker sections. He stated that TDP has utterly failed to be a responsible opposition party and there is no match to compete with the government. In the current government, welfare schemes are being provided to all sections without any middlemen or agents and stood by the people without holding back the welfare even during the corona crisis. It is crystal clear that TDP leaders are spreading false propaganda on State finances to defame the government.