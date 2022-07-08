YSRCP Plenary: YS Vijayamma Announces Resignation As Party President!

GUNTUR: YS Vijayamma, the chairperson of the YSR Congress Party announced her resignation today at the YSRCP plenary session on Friday. On an emotional note, she assured that she would be with YS Jagan all the time. Speaking further the YSRCP chairperson said that she wanted to extend her support to her daughter YS Sharmila who launched her political outfit, YSR Telangana Party (YSRTP) in Telangana and that she would be needing her support in her new journey.

In the YSRCP plenary, YS Vijayamma said that just like YS Rajasekhara Reddy, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is also working for the welfare of the people. Vijayamma said that YS Rajasekhara Reddy who died 13 years ago, continued to stay in the hearts of the people forever.

YS Vijayamma added that the main aim behind the establishment of the YSRCP was to serve the people and uplift the downtrodden sections of society. She said that YS Jagan always wanted to help the people and his main focus was not on the opposition parties' strategies but had come up with plans to help the people who have voted for him. She said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as a CM has kept 90% of poll promises and further stated that during his 3 years of reign, YS Jagan has come up with many novel initiatives. She said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a 'Mass Leader' and added that as CM he has a vision for the next couple of years. She also questioned what the opposition leaders have done when they were in power in the state.

She also referred to Sharmilamma's Padayatra and further added that she also conducted a 3,012 km walkathon. She said that her family was always indebted to the people of Andhra Pradesh. YS Vijayamma said that Sharmila started YSRTP and wanted to take forward the legacy of YSR in Telangana state as well and wanted to serve the people. She said that it is her responsibility to support YS Jagan and YS Sharmilamma as well.

She dismissed the rumors created by the yellow media about her membership in the two parties - YSRCP and YSRTP. Vijayamma said that she wanted to extend her support to Sharmilamma as the elections are going to take place soon in Telangana. She said that YS Jagan and YS Sharmilamma need to have two different strategies as they were public representatives in two different states.

She expressed hope that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will surely return to power in the upcoming elections in Andhra Pradesh. She refuted the rumours spread by yellow media about the differences between YS Jagan and Sharmila. She said that it's inappropriate to work as the president of YSRCP at this juncture and further added that she has decided to submit her resignation for the post of Party President. She also assured that her presence in YSRTP won't create any disturbances to YSRCP.