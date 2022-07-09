YSRCP Plenary: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Made Lifetime Party President | AMARAVATI/GUNTUR: In a unanimously taken decision by the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP), YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was made the Party lifetime President, during the concluding day of the YSRCP Plenary sessions on Saturday. The YSRCP to this effect has amended the constitution and to enable YS Jagan's election as President for a lifetime.

Addressing the session after the election, YSRCP Lifetime President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the YSR Congress Party had a sincere vision for the future. “Today I see a tsunami of people. I see a tsunami of well-wishers who have been showering me with the same affection for the past thirteen years. I salute the party activists, leaders, and fans," he stated to a roaring crowd who applauded YS Jagan as he took to the mike.

YS Jagan thanked everyone for electing him as the president. Speaking further he said,” The party was built on a rock-solid foundation. Our government is built on the foundations of your struggles. There is a revolution that is going on in the State in relation to education, medicine, and agriculture fields happening in the state. We are doing what we promised in the manifesto and my complete focus is to work on the welfare of the people. My aim is to do justice to the backward classes,” he added.

Speaking further he said that more than 700 people died after hearing the news of his father's death. "I felt it was my duty to visit all their families. However, Congress and TDP together filed cases and plotted conspiracies against me. They continue to do so. But Jagan is not the one to submit to such conspiracies and false cases. The party that had arrested me sank without a trace. Back then, Chandrababu Naidu bought MLAs from our party like he purchased cattle. But the same party which bought 23 MLAs in 2014 won the same number of seats in 2019 elections," he reminded.

“The journey first started with just one MLA and one MP,and now the number has touched 151 assembly seats and 22 MP seats, he stated. I am saluting all of you wholeheartedly," he said while gesturing to the crowd.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan established the YSRCP in March 2011 after quitting the Congress party. Ever since, he has been continuing as the party president, with his mother Vijayamma as honorary president. YS Vijayamma on Friday had resigned from the honorary president's post on Friday.

