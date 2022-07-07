The two-day Plenary session of YSRCP, beginning July 8, will be a grand affair attended by the cadre with new filled enthusiasm as this is the first to be held after YSRCP came to power, YSRCP General Secretary and Rajya Sabha Member Vijayasai Reddy told media here on Thursday.

About 1.5 lakh people are estimated to attend the Plenary on the first day and the number would swell to over 4 lakh on the second day of the Plenary which will reflect the merits of the three year good governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said.

On the first day the resolution for election of Party President will be adopted and the election will take place on the same day, he said. All public representatives will be in full attendance on the first day and the Party President will give directions to strengthen the Party committees. Party Honorary President YS Vijayamma will grace the occasion, he said.

He said that there is a good response from all sections of the society and clarified that there are no special invitees, except Honorary President and Party President. He opined that the Party President will announce a new policy regarding party committees to strengthen the Party and prepare for the upcoming elections. In this regard, the MP said that opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu will burst into tears after seeing the Plenary success.

He slammed TDP leaders over their false propaganda against the government and obstructing welfare activities. Stating that the government launched several schemes for the welfare of people in the past three years, especially prioritising the education, health, and agriculture sectors, he said that not a single school has been closed in the current government. He questioned Naidu to answer about giving approvals to 20 distilleries and 254 liquor brands during his tenure, while the current government didn't issue permissions to any distilleries.

Vijayasai Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh is the only State where financial benefits are being provided to all eligible irrespective of caste, religion, and political affiliations in a most transparent manner, adding that almost Rs 1.6 lakh crore was credited through DBT in the past three years. He stated that all the initiatives taken by the government will be discussed in the two-day plenary meet and clarified that only party members will be attending the meet and not any employees or SHG women.

