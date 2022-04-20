YSRCP Plenary Likely On July 8: Sajjala

TADEPALLI: State Government Advisor and YSR Congress Party State Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was implementing welfare schemes, ensuring all-round development and good governance through administrative reforms and decentralization, in a manner which was hitherto not done elsewhere in the country. Sajjala was speaking at the YSRC Party headquarters in Tadepalli on Tuesday while announcing the list of new YSRCP district presidents and state regional coordinators.

He said SCs, STs, BCs, minorities, and the poor have benefited from welfare schemes in three years in comparison to the past ten years." YSRCP will work with the same determination when it was in the Opposition. We will get closer to the people and the new team will lead the party into elections,’’ he asserted. The YSRC Party Plenary will be held on July 8 and meanwhile, the district presidents and regional coordinators have been entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the party right from the booth level to the state level, Sajjala said.

The MLAs and districts in charges will go door-to-door in their respective constituencies and explain the welfare schemes implemented by the government in the last three years. They will also explicate to the people the false propaganda being made by the Opposition with evidence and seek their blessings. CM YS Jagan wants the people of this state to bless us and as a reward for the good performance and governance done so far, should gift us the victory of the 2024 elections to us, he said.

