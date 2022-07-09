GUNTUR: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) General Secretary, Rajya Sabha MP V Vijayasai Reddy clarified that the YSRCP plenary held at Nagarjuna University near the Vijayawada-Guntur national highway was not a public meeting, but a meeting for representatives. Speaking to the media on Saturday morning ahead of the second day of the YSRCP Plenary session, he said that on Friday, 1.68 lakh YSRCP activists attended the sessions and that more than 4.5 lakh delegates are likely to come today.

The MP also said refuted claims by the opposition parties and that there were no incidents of misuse of power during the conduct of the Plenary. He flayed TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu and stated that no matter where Chandrababu would contest from in the upcoming elections, he would face defeat and that was a fact, he asserted.

Speaking further he prophesized that the party would surely win 175 out of 175 seats and stated that the YSRCP would also work towards the aim of winning all the 25 parliamentary seats in the State.

