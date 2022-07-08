At YSRCP Plenary, CM YS Jagan Salutes People For Support

Setting the tone for the two-day plenary of YSR Congress Party, which began at Guntur on Friday, YSRCP President and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reminisced the challenges and hurdles in the past13 years and saluted to party cadre and people who supported him in this journey.

Formally launching the plenary session near Acharya Nagarjuna University, he said that it all started as a conflict in Pavuralagutta back in 2009, and in 2011, the idea of ​​the Party took shape during Odarpu Yatra and YSRCP emerged to take forward the legacy of Dr. YS Rajashekar Reddy. He said that he didn’t back off or lose confidence even though there were many conspiracies and evil propaganda against him, and moved ahead with the staunch support of people for taking welfare to every poor person in the State.

People are with the Party, he said and thanked them for giving an unprecedented majority of 151 seats out of 175 seats in 2019, bringing YSRCP to power.

In a scathing attack on TDP, the Chief Minister dubbed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu as an Emperor of Corruption and said that people were fed up with TDP rule and ousted them by leaving only 23 seats.

Since coming to power, 95 percent of promises made in the manifesto were fulfilled and we took welfare to every doorstep in a transparent manner without any corruption, he said, adding that YSRCP always kept its promises. He said that the TDP, which betrayed people with fake promises during elections and removed their manifesto from public platforms, was afraid to look at the YSRCP’s manifesto. He said that power is not for being arrogant but is to serve people with responsibility.

YSRCP chief stated that they stand for the poor, underprivileged, and weaker sections unlike TDP, and thus sending their MLAs to every household under Gadapagadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam.

Terming Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan, and their friendly media as a band of thieves, who are desperate power-mongers to loot the State, he said that the previous TDP government pushed the state into a debt trap.

Launching a broadside against the opposition parties, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said the gang is unable to digest the success of YSRCP government in providing good governance.

Reiterating that there is no medicine for their jealousy, he stated that the opposition has no moral right to question them on welfare or development, as they have neglected the public in their regime. He said that Chandrababu didn’t have any welfare scheme of his own despite serving as a Chief Minister for 14 years.

Earlier, Jagan Mohan Reddy, who arrived at the venue accompanied by his mother and Party Honorary President, YS Vijayamma, hoisted the party flag and garlanded the statue of former CM the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy at the venue amidst thunderous applause from the huge gathering.

