GUNTUR: With the stage almost set for the two-day YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) plenary sessions starting from July 8 at the open site opposite Acharya Nagarjuna University, Guntur Police administration has initiated arrangements for the traffic diversion and parking for the delegates who will be attending the sessions.

The plenary will be held for two days, where the party delegates will attend the first-day session and the YSRCP cadre from across the assembly constituencies are expected to attend the final day session on Saturday.

The police administration has decided to enforce traffic diversions on Chennai-Kolkata National Highway No 16. for vehicles for these two days. All the heavy vehicles that need to go via Guntur-Vijayawada will be diverted from alternative routes.

► Heavy goods vehicles going towards Visakhapatnam, Ibrahimpatnam, Nandigama from Chennai side via Vijayawada will be diverted towards Visakhapatnam and Ibrahimpatnam via Chirala-Bapatla-Repalle-Avanigadda-Pamarru-Gudivada-Hanuman junction from Trovagunta of Ongole district.

► Vehicles going from Guntur to Visakhapatnam are diverted towards Visakhapatnam via Budampadu Cross, Tenali, Vemuru, Kollur, Vellathuru Junction, Penumuri Bridge via Avanigadda, Palmeru – Gudivada – Hanuman Junction.

► Lorries and other heavy vehicles going towards Chennai from Visakhapatnam will be diverted from Hanuman Junction via Gudivada-Pamarru-Avanigadda-Repalle-Bapatla-Cheerala-Throvagunta-Ongole.

► Lorries and heavy vehicles going towards Hyderabad from Visakhapatnam will be diverted from Hanuman Junction towards Nujiveedu – Mylavaram – G. Kondur and Ibrahimpatnam.

► Heavy vehicles going to Visakhapatnam from the Hyderabad side will be allowed from Ibrahimpatnam via G. Kondur – Mylavaram – Nujiveedu – Hanuman Junction.

► Multi-axle, goods vehicles going from Chennai towards Visakhapatnam will be stopped at Chilakaluripet, Ongole and Nellore near the National Highway without any diversion and allowed after 10 pm.

► Multi-axle goods vehicles going from Visakhapatnam towards Chennai will be stopped at Hanuman junction, near the national highway at Pottipadu tollgate, and allowed after 10 pm.

Parking for YSRCP plenary delegates

►Buses coming from the Guntur route to attend the plenary will be parked at Kanteru near Namburu.

►Buses coming from Vijayawada to the Plenary have been provided parking facility at RK Venuzia Layout at Kaza Toll Plaza.

►Parking facility for cars, autos, and two-wheelers at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

►Cars, autos, and two-wheelers have been given parking next to Keshavareddy School, Amalodbhavi Hotel, and Rain Tree Apartments.

NOTE: Traffic regulations will be in force from 10 am to 10 pm on Saturday.

