YSRCP Plenary 2022 in Guntur On July 8 and 9

TADEPALLI: The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Plenary session will be held on July 8 and 9 at Guntur. As per party sources, the event will be held at Nagarjuna University campus in the Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

State Government Advisor and YSRCP State Secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy had mentioned that the YSRCP Plenary will be held on July 8. Meanwhile, the district presidents and regional coordinators have been entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the party right from the booth level to the state level.

The date of July 8 for the plenary was chosen as it marks Dr. YS Rajasekhara Reddy's birth anniversary. Another milestone is that the YSRCP and YS Jagan-led government has completed three years in power. The Plenary is being conducted after five years since the last one was held in 2017. Conducting the plenary was not possible in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID pandemic. All efforts are being made to organize it on a grand scale and senior leaders to the ground level party cadre are sparing no efforts to make it a success.

Also Read: BJP to Hold Two-days National Executive Meet in Hyderabad in July