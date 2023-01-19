KUPPAM | CHITTOOR: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) Rajampeta MP and Lok Sabha Panel Speaker PV Midhun Reddy alleged that the TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu was winning from Kuppam constituency in Chittoor district because of bogus votes, as the place was centered between three states of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Speaking to the media on Wednesday after conducting a meeting with the YSRCP workers belonging to four Mandals in Kuppam, he brought to light that there were many bogus voters as the people in Kuppam had connections with people in the border states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka states. Explaining further the MP stated that while there are more than two lakh voters in the constituency, there are only 1.83 lakh voters who are linked to various government welfare schemes and also based on their Aadhaar cards. Despite deleting the bogus voters in the region there are still 36,000 such voters left. He said that it has become difficult to identify 17 percent of these voters in the constituency. It is also becoming a difficult task to determine where they are located, the YSRCP said.

The YSRCP MP took the example of one voter named Kumar who was a resident of Vijalapuram in Ramakuppam Mandal who voted there. But he was also exercising his vote in Vaniyambadi in the Tirupattur district of Tamil Nadu. In another case of a dual voter, Ammannamma from Kangundi village had cast her vote in Kangundi and the neighboring Vijalapuram Panchayat. Citing these examples Midhun Reddy said that Chandrababu has been winning from Kuppam because of such voters.

Midhun Reddy also informed that he would write to the State and Central Election Commissions about these bogus and dual voters. Chittoor MP N Reddappa, MLC KRJ Bharat, RESCO chairman Senthil Kumar and other YSRCP leaders from Kuppam were present in the meeting.

