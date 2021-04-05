YSRCP Pays Tributes To Babu Jagjivan Ram

AMARAVATI: YSRCP leaders on Monday paid homage to freedom fighter Babu Jagjivan Ram on the occasion of his 113th birth anniversary.

Taking part in the celebrations at Party headquarters in Tadepalle, Government Advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy garlanded the portrait of Babu Jagjivan Ram and said that his services to uplift the downtrodden were memorable. Drawing the inspiration from such great leaders, he said, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has been working for the betterment of the poor and weaker sections and reaching out to all sections of the society with the welfare schemes.

The State government had put in efforts to revamping government schools under the Nadu-Nedu initiative and also introduced English medium in all government schools aiming to benefit the poor and weaker sections. He said that the Chief Minister has been working for the betterment of weaker sections and is giving an opportunity to the downtrodden to play their part in the society. He said that the Chief Minister had done social justice by giving more number of posts to the backward classes, weaker section and women in recent municipal elections.

Earlier, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy unveiled the book ‘Dharsanika Neta Dr. Babu Jagjivan Ram’, a biography of Babu Jagjivan Ram, written by Dr. Nutakki Ashok Kumar a researcher at Acharya Nagarjuna University.

YSRCP leaders MP Nandigam Suresh, MLA Meruga Nagarjuna, Lella Appireddy, Kanaka Rao SC Corporation Chairman, Challa Madhusudhan Reddy AP Skill Development Corporation Chairman, Guntur Mayor K Manohar Naidu, Party spokespersons Eedara Rajashekar Reddy, N. Padmajareddy, Narayanamurthy and other leaders were present on the occasion.

