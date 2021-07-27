NEW DELHI: YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) MPs led by V Vijaya Sai Reddy met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday and submitted a memorandum requesting her to give investment clearance for the Polavaram project and also accord Special Category Status for Andhra Pradesh as per the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

They sought the payment for the revised estimates of the Polavaram Project as recommended by the Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) and Central Water Commission. This was accepted by the technical advisory committee of the Ministry of Jal Shakti at a 2017-18 price level of Rs 55,656.87 crore.

They mentioned that the funding was needed at the earliest to facilitate the completion of Land Acquisition (LA) and Relief and Rehabilitation (R&R) works by June 2022.

The MPs also requested the Union Minister to reimburse the expenditure incurred without restricting funding to component-wise eligibility and to consider the reimbursement as per the actual costs of LA and R&R compensation for the project-affected families under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013.

The MPs stated that the Government of Andhra Pradesh is only an executing agency of the project which was declared a national project under Section.90(1) of the A.P. Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Click Here for the YSRCP MPs Memorandum Submitted to Nirmala Sitharaman on Polavaram and SCS